ANNA IN THE TROPICS Comes To Classic

Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in 1929 Florida in a Cuban-American cigar factory, where cigars are still rolled by hand, and "lectors" are employed to educate and entertain the workers. The lector reads Anna Karenina as the play delves into desire, power, rivalry, secrets and love. As the lives of a Cuban immigrant family begins to intertwine with the scandalous lives of Tolstoy's characters, we ask what do we need to feel loved and alive?

Opening Night - February 7, 2020. Please join us for a complimentary opening night champagne reception after the show!

Community Conversation- February 23, 2020. Join us for a conversation with Dr. Gerald Poyo from St. Mary's University, whose great-grandfather was a lector, as well as the cast and director of the show.

TICKETS:

Flex Passes are now available.

Tickets for Anna in the Tropics are available online at classictheatre.org





