ABBAFAB - The Premier Abba Experience is Coming to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring sensational talents of talented and loved artist and musicians! The multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen plus countless others and performs at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St) in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 1, 8:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday December 20 at 10:00 AM.

Tickets ($39.50-$59.50) for ABBAFAB will be available In Person at the Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

From ABBA's earliest hits to Mamma Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched. Our vocalists and musicians have toured the world as solo artists and band members and have come together to create the most entertaining ABBA tribute on the market today!

ABBA's record breaking string of hits has stood the test of time and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. With vocals and musicianship that are second to none, the ABBAFAB vibe is infectious! ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show. There's no generation gap here, so let's ALL party like it's 1979!

For more information, visit facebook.com/AbbaFab/ or majesticempire.com





