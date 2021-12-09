Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

3MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Comes to the Public Theatre of San Antonio Next Month

Performances will run January 14 - February 6.

Dec. 9, 2021  
35MM: A Musical Exhibition comes to The Public Theatre of San Antonio in 2022. Performances will run January 14 - February 6.

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates an unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre... This intricately woven collection of stories told through song re-imagines what the modern American musical can be. (ConcordTheatricals.com)

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Learn more at https://www.thepublicsa.org/2021-2022-season.


