World Premiere and More Set for Pioneer Theatre Company 2025-26 Season

Pioneer Theatre Company has revealed its 2025-2065 season lineup, which offers a diverse mix of Utah and world premiere musicals, contemporary plays, and the return of a much-requested farce. Additionally, the company introduces a new season ticket structure, which allows patrons to build their own season package of three, four, five, or a full season of six productions (with progressively larger discounts as the number of productions increases).

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce a season that celebrates the best of what PTC has to offer. From the Utah premieres of Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and 2 Pianos 4 Hands to the fast-paced hilarity of Noises Off and the intimate storytelling of King James, this lineup is truly special,” said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “We’re also excited to introduce audiences to Ten Brave Seconds, a powerful new musical making its world premiere on our stage. It’s a season full of unforgettable moments — we can’t wait to share it with you!"

PTC kicks off its 64th Season with the Utah premiere of the comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands in the Meldrum Theatre. Running September 12-27, 2025, 2 Pianos 4 Hands is widely-regarded as one of the most successful Canadian plays of all time—having been staged on five continents. The play follows Ted and Richard, two boys who aspire to become famous classical pianists. Musical wizardry and roaring comedy combine as these two savants play classical, pop, and everything in-between, all the while portraying dozens of characters that took part in their quest for musical greatness.

The company will then present the Utah premiere of the winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best New Musical, Dear Evan Hansen. Winner of a total of six Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen features a a book by Stephen Levenson, a score by Pasek & Paul (The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story - The Musical, La La Land), and is a deeply moving and timely coming-of-age story about vulnerability, identity, and the longing for connection. Dear Evan Hansen will be presented October 24-November 8, 2025 in the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

From December 5-20, 2025, PTC will produce one of its most popular titles—albeit one that has not been on the PTC stage in nearly 20 years: Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Often hailed as one of the greatest farces ever written, Noises Off sees onstage antics collide with backstage hijinx—in a zany tribute to “theatre-people” everywhere. Noises Off will be presented this holiday season at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

PTC will kick off 2026 with Ten Brave Seconds, a world premiere musical from Will Van Dyke—an in-demand composer and musical director both on and off Broadway, and PTC alum Jeff Talbott, whom PTC audiences will know from his work as playwright (The Messenger) and as an actor (The Lehman Trilogy). The heartwarming coming-of-age/coming-out story will be presented January 30-February 14, 2026 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

PTC will then present King James by Rajiv Joseph from March 20-April 4, 2026 in the Meldrum Theatre. King James is a funny and deeply poignant story about two friends whose lives are forever shaped by their shared devotion to their idol: LeBron James.

Concluding the season, from April 24-May 9, 2026, is the heartwarming Come From Away onstage at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Nominated for seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, Come From Away features book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. When the world stood still on 9/11, an unexpected resilience unfolded in a remote Canadian town. Come From Away, a powerful and uplifting musical based on true events, tells the story of 38 diverted flights carrying nearly 7,000 passengers who found themselves stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets to the 2025/2026 Pioneer Theatre Company Season will be made available to new and returning subscribers beginning March 27, 2025. In addition to a Full-6 subscription, PTC will offer patrons the chance to build their own season subscription—allowing for customizable Pick-3, Pick-4, and Pick-5 packages of the patron’s choosing. A tiered discount system will make tickets cheaper based on the volume of tickets purchased. PTC will also continue to offer a special half-price Senior subscription (good for a Full-6 package exclusive to Saturday matinee performances).

Also new to the 25/26 Season is the PTClub Membership. Exclusive to patrons age 35 or under, PTClub offers membership to patrons for one $50 initiation fee (per season). That membership gives the PTClub Member access to 50% discounts for all six 2025/2026 Season productions—plus a 20% discount on additional tickets for friends and family—as well as access to exclusive Member events throughout the year. PTC’s Rush Pass subscriptions (including Gold Rush and Duet Rush offerings) will once again be available, and go on sale Monday, May 19, 2025.

New and returning subscribers are encouraged to renew/subscribe online, by calling 801-581-6961, or in person during the upcoming productions of A Case for the Existence of God (playing at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House from March 28-April 12) and Waitress (playing May 2-17 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre). Single tickets will be available starting Wednesday, August 6th.

