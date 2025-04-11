WAITRESS Utah Premiere is Coming to Pioneer Theatre Company in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pioneer Theatre Company will present the Utah premiere of Waitress from May 2-17, 2025. Nominated for four Tony Awards, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles. It is based upon the motion picture of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly.

Based on the 2007 Sundance film, Waitress is the story of Jenna, a pie chef and waitress at a small-town Southern diner who’s stuck in a loveless marriage. When Jenna discovers she is pregnant, a local pie-baking contest with a cash prize becomes Jenna and her baby’s chance for a better life. But, as is often the case, fate has a few extra ingredients that complicate Jenna’s recipe for a new life.

CAST & CREATIVE

Leading the cast is PTC newcomer Claire Saunders* (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd) as Jenna. She is joined by PTC alumni Ben Jacoby* (Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, PTC’s Bonnie & Clyde) as Dr. Pomatter; William Parry* (an original cast member of 11 Broadway productions—including Sunday in the Park with George, PTC’s Alabama Story, Newsies) as Joe; Daniel Plimpton* (PTC’s Something Rotten, Cagney) as Ogie; Lexi Rabadi* (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd, PTC’s Something Rotten) as Dawn; Brent Thiessen* (PTC’s Jersey Boys, Putting It Together) as Earl; Kyle Brand* (PTC’s Oliver!) as ensemble/ Jenna’s Dad/ Dance Captain; and Marjorie Failoni* (Broadway’s Escape to Margaritaville, PTC’s Something Rotten) as ensemble/ Nurse Norma. Making their PTC debuts are Aaron Arnell Harrington* (Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors) as Cal; Candice Marie Woods* (Broadway’s Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can) as Becky; and ensemble member Vincent Ortega* (Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, In the Heights).

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Jordan Cruz (PTC’s Jersey Boys, The Rocky Horror Show); Zeth Dixon; Luke Foti; Kamaluonalani Matthias; and Courtney McMullin. Iris Fernelius, Hailey Harding, and Hazel Wilde Pearce alternate in the role of Lulu.

﻿

Melinda Pfundstein, in her PTC debut, directs Waitress. Pfundstein has been a member of the creative company at Utah Shakespeare Festival for over 25 years, where she recently directed Silent Sky, The Book of Will, All’s Well That Ends Well, and many others. She has also directed The Tempest for the University of Utah.

Pfundstein is joined on the Creative Team by Musical Director/Conductor Tom Griffin (PTC’s Bonnie & Clyde, Once On This Island); Choreographer Natalie Malotke (PTC’s Sweet Charity, Fiddler on the Roof); Scenic Designer Yoon Bae (PTC’s The Lehman Trilogy, Scapin); Costume Designer Patrick Holt (PTC’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dial M for Murder); Lighting Designer Paul Miller (PTC’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, In the Heights); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (PTC’s Jersey Boys; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812); Hair & Makeup Designer Natalia Castilla (Broadway’s Purpose, NBC’s Saturday Night Live) and Intimacy Director Sarah Shippobotham (PTC’s The Lehman Trilogy, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. James O. Hansen is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Bob Cline.

Comments