Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Get a first look at Tuacahn Center for the Arts’s production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, now on stage in the Indoor Hafen Theatre through March 7. Newly released production photos and video offer a glimpse inside the high-energy retelling of the legendary 1956 jam session at Sun Records.

Based on the real-life gathering of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis, the musical re-creates the night the four rock and roll icons came together in a Memphis recording studio. Originally witnessed only by those present at Sun Records, the event has since become the inspiration for the long-running stage hit.

“We've been looking to expand our season to include a spring show for some time, and we can't think of a better way to kick things off than Million Dollar Quartet,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn.

Director Keith Andrews returns to helm the production for the seventh time overall and the third time at Tuacahn. “There is just something about the history of it, the fact that it comes from real events, and the ability to have these iconic individuals be portrayed on stage, not by actors doing impersonations, but by people who are really bringing these stories to life… it's incredible,” Andrews said.

The cast includes returning performers from Tuacahn’s 2021 staging alongside musician-actors new to the venue but well-versed in the roles. Andrews noted that each performer plays his own instrument live on stage, blending concert energy with theatrical storytelling. “You will hear some of the greatest rock and roll songs ever written, and at the same time it's like a backstage look at these songs when you hear them in the context of the show,” he said.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET runs January 30 through March 7 in Tuacahn’s Indoor Hafen Theatre. Tickets start at $40.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

The cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

