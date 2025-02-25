Video: Watch a Preview of BEAUTIFUL at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah’s premier professional theatre company in residence at the University of Utah, has revealed a new preview of their feel-good, beloved bio-musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The production is running from now until March 1, 2025.

Leading the cast are PTC newcomers Sara Sheperd* (Carole King in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Beautiful) as Carole King, Stephen Christopher Anthony* (Evan in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Dear Evan Hansen) as Barry Mann, Lee Alexandra Harrington* (Into the Woods at Roundabout) as Cynthia Weil, and Anthony Sagaria* (Disney's Frozen on Broadway) as Gerry Goffin.

Also joining the Company are PTC alumni Mary Fanning Driggs* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Bonnie & Clyde) as Genie Klein; and ensemble members Tyrick Wiltez Jones* (Putting It Together, Ain't Misbehavin'), Chris Richie* (Jersey Boys), and Tyler Symone* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Christmas in Connecticut).

Making their respective PTC debuts are ensemble members Travis Keith Battle* (Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre), Elexis Morton* (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Nathan Andrew Riley* (Disney's The Lion King National Tour), and Grace Ellis Solomon* (Beautiful at Gateway Playhouse).

Rounding out the company are Jason Andrew Hackney (PTC's Hamlet) as Don Kirshner and ensemble members Makenna Ashby (Newsies at Sundance), Ashlen Boresow (PTC's Bonnie & Clyde, Elf the Musical), Jordan Briggs (Newsies at Sundance), Nate Ginsberg (U of U Department of Theatre's Spring Awakening), Hannah Camille Hall (RENT at Kent State University), Olivia Hellin (PTC's The Prom), Kiana Kelly-Futch (Beautiful at Asolo Rep), and Cory Simmons (Hairspray at White Plains Performing Arts Center).

ABOUT PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC)

Now celebrating its 63rd season, the award-winning PTC is Utah’s premiere professional theatre company and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Adrian Budhu, PTC presents world-class productions that celebrate diversity in culture and society, and serve as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.

Notable productions include the regional premieres of Les Misérables, Sting’s The Last Ship, and Frank Wildhorn’s The Count of Monte Cristo, as well as the world premieres of Shucked (the first-ever Broadway tryout in Utah), A Distinct Society by Kareem Fahmy, Alabama Story by Kenneth Jones, The Messenger by Jeff Talbott, and Ass by Ellen Simon. For more information, visit PioneerTheatre.org.

ABOUT GEVA THEATRE

Founded in 1972, Geva Theatre is a not-for-profit theatre company dedicated to creating and producing professional theatre productions and programs that serve the Rochester region and beyond, by illuminating the fullness of our many human experiences. Now led by Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson and Executive Director James Haskins, Geva offers a wide variety of educational, engagement, and literary programs, nurturing audiences and artists alike.

As one of the country’s leading theatre companies and a member of the national League of Resident Theatres, Geva produces a varied contemporary repertoire from musicals to world premieres celebrating the rich tapestry of our diverse community. For more information visit, GevaTheatre.org.

