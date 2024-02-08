Tickets For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY in Salt Lake City Go On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Artfully, Attentively Staged Photo 1 Review: Hale Centre Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Artfully, Attentively Staged
It's Giving Girl: Vicariously Staged Productions To Present Groundbreaking Rendition of EV Photo 2 It's Giving Girl: Vicariously Staged Productions To Present Groundbreaking Rendition of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Video: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre Photo 3 Video: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre
Alanna Saunders & Michael William Nigro to Star in BONNIE & CLYDE at Pioneer Theatre Compa Photo 4 Alanna Saunders & Michael William Nigro to Star in BONNIE & CLYDE at Pioneer Theatre Company

Tickets For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY in Salt Lake City Go On Sale This Week

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles will present the Salt Lake City engagement of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at the Eccles Theater from June 11-16, 2024.  Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 and are available at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or by calling 801-355-2787 (Arts).

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award®-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”  

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. 

The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change.   

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Timothy Splain. Girl From The North Country is produced by Runaway Entertainment

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.” 




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Utah Symphony Sets Premieres of Three New Works for Early 2024 Photo
Utah Symphony Sets Premieres of Three New Works for Early 2024

Utah Symphony adds new music to the classical repertoire with the world premiere performance of Quinn Mason's Trombone Concerto 'Sonorous,' featuring Principal Trombone Mark Davidson. Don't miss this incredible composition!

2
Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, And Kara Lindsay to Join ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW at the Eccl Photo
Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, And Kara Lindsay to Join ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW at the Eccles Theater

Join Broadway stars Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, and Kara Lindsay for one night of electrifying music and favorite stage stories at ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW in SLC, UT. Learn how to purchase tickets.

3
Review: Hale Centre Theatres FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Artfully, Attentively Staged Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Artfully, Attentively Staged

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy resists the urge to simply replicate what has been done before, yet still celebrates what is so beloved about the piece. The artful presentation feels intimate and emotionally resonant, which is unexpected for such a large-scale production.

4
Video: Get A First Look At Hale Center Theatres FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo
Video: Get A First Look At Hale Center Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Dive into a world of timeless melodies and heartwarming traditions with 'Fiddler on the Roof' at Hale Centre Theatre!  Experience the magic of this classic, celebrating the bonds of family and cherished customs.

More Hot Stories For You

Tickets For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY in Salt Lake City Go On Sale This WeekTickets For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY in Salt Lake City Go On Sale This Week
Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, And Kara Lindsay to Join ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW at the Eccles TheaterJeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, And Kara Lindsay to Join ENCORE: A MUSICAL REVIEW at the Eccles Theater
Tuacahn Single Tickets To Go On Sale This Month for FROZEN, JERSEY BOYS & MoreTuacahn Single Tickets To Go On Sale This Month for FROZEN, JERSEY BOYS & More
OPPA! Opens THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Next MonthOPPA! Opens THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Next Month

Videos

Get A First Look At Hale Center Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Video
Get A First Look At Hale Center Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre Video
Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre
Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company Video
Get A First Look at NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Salt Lake City Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
BALTHAZAR in Salt Lake City BALTHAZAR
Plan-B Theatre (2/15-3/03)
Disney's Frozen in Salt Lake City Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical in Salt Lake City Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
Utahoma! A Musical Parody in Salt Lake City Utahoma! A Musical Parody
Off-Broadway Theatre (2/02-2/24)
Jersey Boys (PG Rated) in Salt Lake City Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
BITTER LEMON in Salt Lake City BITTER LEMON
Plan-B Theatre (4/11-4/28)
Lore of the Rings in Salt Lake City Lore of the Rings
Off-Broadway Theatre (4/05-4/27)
Every Brilliant Thing in Salt Lake City Every Brilliant Thing
Vicariously Staged Productions (2/15-2/17)
Anastasia in Salt Lake City Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You