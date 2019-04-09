The Ziegfeld Theater Presents Hollywood And Broadway Classic SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its 2019 season with a Hollywood-to-Broadway musical charmer.

MAKE 'EM LAUGH. The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is adapted for the stage with all of the unforgettable songs, dances and characters audiences have come to love, perfect for the whole family.

Starlet Lina's career and on-screen romance with co-star, Don, are in jeopardy as the advent of "Talkies" threatens to unearth the secret of her screeching speech. Then enters a talented young actress with the voice and the demeanor to steal the show and everyone's hearts. Singin' in the Rain is comedic and charming with show-stopping dance numbers and tunes that will leave audiences humming for days.

Singin' in the Rain is directed and choreographed by Joshua Samuel Robinson and with music direction by Stephanie Davis.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its seventh season with a family friendly musical. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry and artistic direction of Eb Madson, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening gala and performance is Friday, April 26. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. $5 Student Night is Saturday, April 27. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Mondays May 6 and 13. Saturday matinees are May 4 and 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or www.theziegfeldtheater.com.

Tickets: $17 for children, students and seniors; $19 for adults if purchased online. Tickets no longer available online one hour prior to the performance.





