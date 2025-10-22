Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Voices of Women Festival is coming to Eccles Theater’s McCarthey Plaza on November 14–15, inviting the public to a free and vibrant festival honoring Utah’s incredible women, women’s organizations and Utah suffragist heroes.

The festival will step back in time to 1870, when Utah women made history as the first in the U.S. to vote under a women’s equal suffrage law! These fearless heroes championed the right to vote and helped lead to the eventual adoption of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Voices of Women Festival, November 14-15 at Eccles Theater’s McCarthey Plaza

Friday, November 14th from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 15th from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Festival Highlights:

• Historical exhibits honoring Utah suffragists

• Live performances and music

• Women-owned business and organization show cases

• Inspiring speakers and storytellers

• Family-friendly activities

Admission is free, and all are welcome to join in this unforgettable celebration of empowerment, heritage, and hope. For more information: saltlakecity.broadway.com/suffs-festival/

Festival booths include Better Days, Utah Women’s History Initiative, League of Women Voters Utah, Girl Scouts of Utah, YWCA Utah, Mind the Gap Festival, Utah Women in Music, Utah Women & Leadership Project/A Bolder Way Forward for Utah, Utah State University Center for Intersectional Gender Studies and Research, Mormon Women’s History Initiative, Utah Women of the World, What’s Her Name Podcast, Eats Bakery and Ground to Earth Coffee.



