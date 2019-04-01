The Eccles Welcomes DOUBLE DARE LIVE!

Charlie Blum Entertainment / CB Entertainment and Red Tail Productions LLC, in partnership with Nickelodeon, announce additional new tour dates for Nickelodeon's Double Dare Live stage show. Following a successful fall 2018 tour, Double Dare Live -- featuring original host Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo - announced six weeks of tour dates which launched March 26 in Lancaster, PA. The tour continues with engagements in the fall and winter, including Salt Lake City, Eccles Theater October 30th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m. and are available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Inspired by the iconic TV game show Double Dare, Double Dare Live features two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The highly anticipated return of the Double Dare series premiered summer 2018 on Nickelodeon, and ranked as the year's number-one new kids show with Kids 6-11, while retaining the core adult audience who grew up with the original television show. The new Double Dare is hosted by digital creator and actress Liza Koshy, with original host Marc Summers providing color commentary on the challenges and lending his vast knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.

"Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn't be any more exciting, and I look forward to continuing to bring the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country," said Marc Summers. "Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation."

Double Dare premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network's longest running game show. Marc Summers served as the show's original host from 1986-1993. Shortly after its debut, Double Dare became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988 and was later revived as Super Sloppy Double Dare in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as Family Double Dare in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including Double Dare 2000.





