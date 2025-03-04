SUFFS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Eccles' 2025-26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025/26 Broadway at the Eccles season has been announced, which includes eight shows, with seven premiere engagements to Salt Lake City, as well as the return of a fan favorite.

Among the new titles is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical revival: Some Like It Hot. This fast-paced comedy tells the story of two musicians who assume new identities and go on the run after witnessing a mob hit, followed by Suffs showcasing the lives of brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. And for the holidays, two weeks of Twas The Night Before, a delightful Cirque du Soleil holiday-themed family theatrical spectacle.

Other new productions include A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself. It’s the uplifting true story of a kid from Brooklyn who became an American rock icon. Then Back To The Future, based on the beloved movie, takes Marty McFly back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, where he accidentally changes the course of history. And don’t miss Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical by 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, which features new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NYC in an inspiring story about living your dreams. Finally, Water for Elephants, where a young man finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus and discovers a life—and love—and beyond his wildest dreams.

For the 25/26 season, there will be a limited 3-week engagement of returning favorite, The Phantom of the Opera. This revitalized production featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021.

Season Add-Ons include the return by popular demand of Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown, where a song can change your fate, and a premiere engagement of Clue, based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures whodunit movie.

“We are so excited to bring this eight show Blockbuster season to Salt Lake! Broadway continues to be the hottest ticket in town and we can’t wait to bring so many incredible new shows direct from Broadway as well as the return of this limited engagement of The Phantom of the Opera to Eccles Theater” says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

Existing subscribers are automatically renewed at the launch of the 25/26 season, ensuring their seats for another year. Subscribers also have first access to the season add-ons Hadestown and Clue.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

September 30 – October 5, 2025

Get ready for a “glorious, toe-tapping, razzle-dazzling time" (Deadline) with Some Like It Hot, the hit Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical. Set in the Prohibition era, this fast-paced comedy follows two musicians who take up new identities and go on the run after witnessing a mob hit. Their cross-country journey brings them face to face with a dazzling singer with dreams of stardom, who captures one of their hearts, while the other catches the eye of a wealthy suitor set on finding true love. Still under disguise, they must find a way to untangle their messes and stay alive from the gangsters hot on their tail! With a book by Tony-winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin, vibrant musical score crafted by the Hairspray team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Tony-winning choreography from director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Aladdin).

SUFFS

November 11 - 16, 2025

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical. Suffs, is about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE

December 4 - 14, 2025

Cirque du Soleil's holiday-themed family theatrical spectacle arrives in Salt Lake City this December. Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating new spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine. This vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

January 20 - 25, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis. Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

April 8 - 26, 2026

Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is back to thrill American audiences once again! A revitalized production featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021, will launch in a multi-year North American tour in November 2025, premiering at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

June 9 - 14, 2026

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Salt Lake City in 2026. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.” When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.

HELL’S KITCHEN

July 7 - 12, 2026

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire –searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world.

How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Aug 25 - 30, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—and beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Existing subscribers are first in line to purchase these Add-Ons after they have renewed their 25/26 Broadway season.

CLUE

February 10 - 15, 2026

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

HADESTOWN

March 24 - 29, 2026

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let’s go.

Comments