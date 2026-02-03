Review: You’ll Fall in Love with 10 BRAVE SECONDS at Pioneer Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7…. It will take about 10 seconds for you to fall in love with Pioneer Theatre Company’s New York-ready world premiere of new musical 10 BRAVE SECONDS. See it now so you don’t regret missing a virtually perfect show that by all rights deserves to be a massive hit.

10 BRAVE SECONDS (music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke, book & lyrics by Jeff Talbott) recounts one day in the life of a teen named Mike. It’s his late mom Sally’s birthday, and he has something he’s been waiting to tell the world, but talking to his dad, and his sister, and his Best Friend feels impossible. They all have their own expectations and perspectives, and he doesn’t know how to not feel crushed by grief and anxiety and the desire for them to see him for who he really is.

The plot may seem simple and specific on the surface, but it encapsulates so many elements that woven together tell a universal story about loss, change, self-awareness, and community. It’s a truly beautiful rendering of one teen’s coming out, but it’s also so much more than that.

A world premiere musical typically will have things that still need to be worked through. Last September’s public reading of 10 BRAVE SECONDS, while extraordinary, understandably had a few of those, but this first full production astonishingly doesn’t. Since the reading, the show has been tightened and even more brilliantly focused by incorporating Sally's memory further into every aspect of the story, tying the themes together cohesively and meaningfully.

The score is everything you want in a new contemporary musical with well-crafted, expressive lyrics, bops that dare audience members not to groove in their seats, and searing ballads with aching melodies. The music stays with you long after the performance ends.

The masterful direction by Ellie Heyman takes everything to another level with visual markers and cues that reappear throughout the production and the utilization of staging tools like door frames that ensure the action is never stagnant, working hand in hand with the fresh choreography by Reed Luplau.

The wonderful ensemble is another character in the story, dancing with finesse and filling the stage with life, which makes what otherwise could have felt like a small piece something that demands space to live and breathe.

The set by James Noone, like the script, can be both immense and personal. Interlocking frames of metal house outlines appear just when they are most impactful and fade into the background when Mike’s school cleverly comes into the forefront. It’s basic and yet complex, and certainly never feels repetitive except in the ways a day at school should.

The lighting by José Santiago facilitates the emotional influence of the scenic design and helps carry the messages of the show into the audience’s hearts. The costumes by Brenda Van der Wiel only span a single day by design, but they tell so much about the characters and their journeys.

The phenomenal cast is made up of many Broadway veterans, including the voice of Tony nominee Amber Iman (LEMPICKA) in a pivotal musical moment.

Carson Stewart (original Fin in THE NOTEBOOK) as Mike is the heart and soul of the show, and you want to hang on and hang out with him for every moment of his day. He is an everyman you want the best for despite his failings, and you genuinely understand why those around him care so much for him.

Will Blum as Mike’s dad, Carl, brings all the worry and affection of a single father to his nuanced acting and vocals, and Heidi Farber as his sister, Becky, is a real find with a touching performance.

Jessica Money as Mike’s Best Friend, Gabby, is in pain but resilient and always in his corner, and Luke Kolbe Mannikus as his new friend, Tim, is endearing and confident and just the right balance to Mike’s insecurities.

Tony nominee John Cariani (original Nigel Bottom in SOMETHING ROTTEN!) as his teacher, Mr. G., has a gruff tenderness that gives Mike a reality check while simultaneously showing him that everything ultimately will be ok.

You now have three homework assignments: 1. Listen to the newly released EP of songs from the musical called ASTRONAUT 63, featuring Carson Stewart, his THE NOTEBOOK costars Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, PARADE’s Jake Pedersen (who was a highlight in the reading), KINKY BOOT’s Stark Sands and more. 2. Buy tickets to see the show at Pioneer Theatre Company with all your family and friends. 3. Buy tickets to see it again because you’ll love it that much.

10 BRAVE SECONDS plays through February 14, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

