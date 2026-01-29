Critics Picks: Tyler Hinton's Top Utah Shows of 2025

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In the world of theatre, there are always standout productions that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. In this article, we will be taking a look at Tyler Hinton's top Utah shows of 2025.

From local productions to national tours, each of these shows exceeded expectations and showcased the incredible talent and creativity of the theatre community. Join us as we dive into what made them truly exceptional.

1. DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org

Pioneer Theatre Company’s professional production could easily be at home on a Broadway stage. The original is rightfully beloved, but this iteration added even more layers, brilliantly flitting between realism and theatricality in arresting ways.

2. FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS at The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, www.theruth.org

The deft direction invited reflection, and the visual depiction of mid-century London and Paris was warm and striking. This is a show that ultimately whisked you away and found you not only rooting for the characters but feeling deeply for them.

3. FOOTLOOSE at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

This was a heart-pumping, yet soft-hearted depiction of healing in a small town. The production was seamlessly calibrated to balance the disparate elements of the show in a touching, entertaining, and nostalgic presentation.

4. A CHORUS LINE at West Valley Arts, www.wvcarts.org

Utterly engrossing and thoroughly enjoyable, the unique in-the-round staging was so arresting that one wonders how A CHORUS LINE could ever have been produced on a proscenium stage. The choreography was stunningly crafted and performed by the immensely talented ensemble.

5. & JULIET at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com

This national tour was a fizzy, heart-bursting celebration of love and empowerment via the enduring power of pop music. From the first beat to the last, it carried with it a full gamut of emotion from despair to elation and everything in between.

Honorable Mentions:

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org (a masterful recreation of black-and-white movies)

SUFFS at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com (a national tour that packed a real punch)

Photo Credit: DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by BW Productions.