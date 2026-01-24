New Toddler-Theatre Experience FRIENDLY UNIVERSE Lands at Regent Street Black Box

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To The Moon Theatre Collective and Wasatch Theatre Company will present Friendly Universe: A 15-Minute Play About Finding Friends Everywhere, a new live theatre experience created specifically for children ages 2-5 and their grown-ups.

Performances take place February 7 and 8, 2026 at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater, with showtimes at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day.

Designed for very young audiences, Friendly Universe is a short, calm, and playful introduction to live performance. The story follows Astronaut, who is searching for a new planet, and Alien, who is unsure about the new visitor. When they meet, an unlikely friendship forms — offering young audiences an accessible, imaginative way to explore connection, curiosity, and kindness!

Each performance is 15 minutes, immediately followed by 15 minutes of structured sensory play. Audience members can explore elements from the show alongside the performers. Seating is very limited (20 seats per performance) and takes place on stage with the performers, creating an intimate, supportive environment for the theatre's new audiences.

"Friendly Universe was created as a true 'first theatre experience' for our youngest theatregoers," said Lauren Carn of To The Moon Theatre Collective. "We want audiences to feel a part of the show, vocally and physically interacting with the play's elements as they happen in real time."