Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at Hale Centre Theatre is Fancifully Funny

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The regional premiere of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is a fancifully funny worst-case scenario in which everything that possibly could go wrong does, taking the audience on an unforgettable ride.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG (by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields) played the West End in 2015 and Broadway in 2023. In this follow-up to the smash hit THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is back with the family favorite PETER PAN, but technical snafus and romantic entanglements threaten to derail the opening night performance.

Directed by Ryan Simmons, the tight-knit ensemble cast brings pitch-perfect hilarity with special kudos to audience favorites Doug Wadley as the underdog Max, who plays John (double cast with Colton Hattabaugh), and Luke Logan as the dim-witted Dennis, who plays Michael (double cast with Ethan Freestone).

Congratulations are in order for all the performers, including Langi Tuifua as Trevor (double cast with Abrin Tinney), Roger Dunbar as Chris (double cast with Keith McKay Evans), Taylor Seth Hall as Robert (double cast with Bryan Dayley), Alex B. King as Francis (double cast with Ben Parkes), Corinne Adair as Sandra (double cast with Twyla Wilson), Jillian Joy as Annie (double cast with Clara Wright), Davey Morrison as Jonathan (double cast with Jacob Chapman), Chad Brown as Gill (double cast with Bryson Smellie), and Ali Bennett as Lucy (double cast with Amber Dodge).

The eye-catching three-part revolving set by Jenn Taylor makes good use of the $80,000 we’re told has been invested in the fictional production by a character’s family and provides the perfect playground for the mishaps. The lighting by Marianne Ohran and costumes by Candice Nielson both do very well balancing the show-within-a-show with the comedy we’re actually watching.

If you like THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, see this! If you like PETER PAN, see this! If you’re not sure, see this! Who doesn’t like one or the other or both?

PETER PAN GOES WRONG plays through May 9, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Salt Lake City News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...