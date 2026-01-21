Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is Dually Rousing and Intimate at the Eccles Theater

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is dually rousing and intimate.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (book by Anthony McCarten, music and lyrics by Neil Diamond) first introduces megastar Neil Diamond in therapy as he struggles to open up about his successes and failures, both personally and professionally. As he delves into the lyrics of his large catalog, a window is opened into his life and mind.

Utah is blessed to see American Idol winner Nick Fradiani, who was Will Swenson’s first replacement in the role on Broadway, as Neil – Then. His robust voice, impressive in its own right, wonderfully encapsulates Diamond’s iconic vocals.

Robert Westenberg, the original Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf in INTO THE WOODS and Dr. Neville Craven in THE SECRET GARDEN, showcases his fine acting chops as Neil – Now, drawing the audience into his inner world.

As his therapist, Lisa Reneé Pitts guides him with a firm but empathetic hand.

Tiffany Tatreau is multi-faceted as Neil’s first wife, Jaye Posner, and Mary Page Nance is an exceptional triple threat as his second wife, Marcia Murphey.

The choreography by Steven Hoggett and tour choreographer Yasmine Lee fuses retro dancing with abstract movement, fueling the concept of the scenes living in Diamond’s head.

Director Michael Mayer and tour director Austin Regan realize the vision with inventive staging and smooth transitions, made possible by David Rockwell’s sleek, flexible set, Kevin Adams’ flashy lighting, and Emilo Sosa’s vibrant costumes.

Due to the inclusion of so many of Diamond’s songs and the coverage of so many years of time, as well as a conceit that often leads to telling via narration rather than showing, we are less invested in these characters than we should be.

Still, it’s an intriguing peek into the mind and life of a musical icon, and if the fist pumping and shouts of “So good!” from the audience during “Sweet Caroline” are any indication, Neil Diamond’s fans are loving every minute of it.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 25, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

