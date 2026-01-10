Video: Behind the Scenes of TEN BRAVE SECONDS at Pioneer Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Go behind the scenes of Pioneer Theatre Company's Ten Brave Seconds, a world premiere musical about the power of a single moment, in this new video.

One day can change everything if you pay attention, and Mike is certainly looking for something to change. He and his family are finding their way the best they can on a new and rocky road. Mike has also been sitting on something about himself that he’s been waiting to say, but he’s got a thing or two to find out first. What he is learning is that in order to step into his community, he’s going to have to be brave and join in. And today’s the day.

The world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds is running at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah from January 30 through February 14.

The show has music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke, and book and lyrics by Jeff Talbott.

The cast includes Will Blum, Heidi Farber, Jessica Money, Luke Kolbe Mannikus, John Cariani, Nick Eibler, Zachary Daniel Jones, Jalen Michael Jones, Laura Leo Kelly, Jordan Cruz, Sydney Rudel, and Harrison Timm. Swings are Ariana Bagley and Kaden Conrad.