Review: WAITRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company is a Sweet Treat to Savor

Pioneer Theatre Company’s professional production of WAITRESS is a well-balanced recipe for the mind and heart, and ultimately a sweet treat to savor.

WAITRESS (book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles) is based on the 2007 film of the same name. Jenna, who works at a diner baking pies and waitressing to make ends meet, feels like her life with her deadbeat husband is at a dead-end. After learning she is pregnant, she meets a new obstetrician in town, and her life is suddenly opened up to unknown possibilities.

Claire Saunders brings a rich inner life to Jenna and her struggles, and Ben Jacoby compliments her as a gentle Dr. Pomatter. Candice Marie Woods as Becky and Brent Thiessen as Earl impress with strong vocals. Lexi Rabadi as Dawn and Daniel Plimpton as Ogie add fun spice to the mix, and Aaron Arnell Harrington as Cal and William Parry as Joe nicely round out the main cast.

The direction by Melinda Pfundstein, choreography by Natalie Malotke, scenic design by Yoon Bae, costume design by Patrick Holt, and lighting design by Paul Miller are reminiscent of the original Broadway production while also birthing a fresh take on the piece with stirring attention to detail.

The sound design of straight plays at Pioneer Theatre Company has always been a struggle for audience members due to the decision not to individually mic performers. But it hasn’t been an issue for musicals until recently. This is now the second musical in a row in which the performances have been so quiet they’re difficult to fully take in, even when not seated far from the stage, severely dampening understanding and appreciation. This is not a case of a community theatre lacking capabilities but a professional theatre making a conscious creative choice not to amplify sound regardless of the negative effect it has on the audience experience.

WAITRESS plays through May 17, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

