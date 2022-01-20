Repertory Dance Theatre Presents A Family Friendly Show For Kids!

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues in 2022 with another unforgettable, interactive experience with the professional dancers of REPERTORY DANCE THEATRE on February 12 in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. RDT's 8 professional dancers will present a creative performance with interactive elements that involve the audience throughout.



American Modern Dance is a rich tapestry of music and movement which has been influenced by cultures worldwide. RDT's Ring Around the Rose show is a narrated performance that will help young audiences understand how dance has been part of community life as a form of communication, empowerment, and entertainment for centuries. Rhythms and patterns gathered from all over the world will connect the past with the present to illustrate how dance can document history and culture and tell our collective story.



Like all Ring Around the Rose performances, the show will include elements of interaction with the audience throughout, both from their seats and inviting children on stage to participate.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, audience members are required to wear masks throughout the performance, and tickets are limited to 50% capacity to account for social distancing.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Learn more here.