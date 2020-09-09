Repertory Dance Theater and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company Join Forces for Season Opener

DOUBLE TAKE will take place September 30-October 3, 2020.

In this time of uncertainty created by social unrest and a world pandemic, one thing remains clear to Repertory Dance Theatre and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: Dance is a vital artistic expression that has the power to connect, support, and heal. Now is the time to return, to rebound, to dance.

DOUBLE TAKE, September 30-October 3, 2020, will be a historic collaboration between two nationally acclaimed Companies, who are proud to metaphorically join hands and begin their 20/21 season... together.

The hour-long dance concert, comprised of dances from each Company's dynamic and varied repertoire includes a world premiere for Ririe-Woodbury's six dancers created by Artistic Director Daniel Charon titled Moving. This new dance, featuring a series of duets, is set amongst the backdrop of a physically distanced world and reflects upon what it means to connect both casually and intimately from afar. Repertory Dance Theatre will present two buoyant works including an encore performance of Outdoors (from Shutdown) by Israeli choreographers, Noa Zuk and Ohad Fishof. Described as a contemporary, tribalistic, pattern-piece, the movement is filled with quirky invention and laced with rhythmic humor. The second work, Reset-a world-premiere by former RDT dancer and winner of the 2020 REGALIA choreographic competition Justin Bass,-will joyfully mark the beginning of RDT's 55th anniversary, its Emerald Season.

This performance will mark the return to the theater for many and their goal is to not only make it a safe experience, but a pleasurable, thoughtful, and uplifting event as well.

Recognizing that seating will be limited and that some may not feel comfortable returning to a "live" theater experience, RDT and Ririe-Woodbury, in partnership with Wonderstone Films, will create a digital performance option that will be made available online shortly after the live show. This will allow their valued patrons the option to stream, watch, and enjoy DOUBLE TAKE from the comfort and safety of their own homes for the same ticket price.

The safety and health of all patrons, dancers, and staff are of the utmost importance to RDT and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company. Salt Lake County guidelines and CDC protocols will be in place to maintain and uphold the highest safety standards. These include:

limited theatre seating to allow for proper social distancing among households;

enforced social distancing of six feet throughout the lobby and building;

symptom checking

requiring all patrons to wear a mask while at the event;

providing touch-free tickets and playbills for patrons

a shortened program with no intermission to reduce lines and interaction in the lobby

RDT and Ririe-Woodbury are preparing this in-theatre experience with the awareness that cancelations are always possible. The DOUBLE TAKE virtual, on-demand, performance will be available even if they are unable to host patrons in-person at the Rose. Tickets purchased for the live performance will be automatically transferred to the on-demand option should cancelations take place.

As we all begin to recover from this unprecedented world crisis, both companies are aware of the economic difficulties the pandemic has caused. To allow their patrons the chance to enjoy DOUBLE TAKE-no matter the circumstances-they are proud to offer all tickets and digital sales are $15, plus box office fees, representing more than a 50% discount on their regularly priced tickets.

DETAILS:



WHO: Repertory Dance Theatre and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

WHAT: DOUBLE TAKE

WHERE: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center + online

WHEN: September 30-October 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm and October 3 at 1:00 pm

HOW: www.rdtutah.org

