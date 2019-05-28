RISE The Musical Comes to Salt Lake City

RISE the Musical is coming again to Salt Lake City June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at the K2 Stage located at 5049 MURRAY BLVD, MURRAY, UT. Tickets range from $15-$20.

RISE is the creative vision of Brad Olsen, of the band "The Waiting," and Lloyd Williams, of "Two-Ton Raygun." Written over the last decade with the assistance of many other creative minds, RISE is a new rock musical of an age old story of the last week of the life of Jesus.

"When we were thinking about the story of Jesus, although it took place at a specific time and a specific culture, it really now is for all cultures of the world," says Williams. "We wanted to get away from the idea that this is a Jewish story and treat it more as a world story."

While keeping with tradition of the first century authors, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, that tell this story, RISE imagines it anew from the perspective of the Roman Centurion. Please join us to see this most important week in history from a new perspective told with all new art, dance, acting, and music with direction by Annie Fields and a cast including Lonzo Liggins, Kirt Banks, Debbie Sainsbury, and Danny Eggers.

"We have cast members from all faiths," director Fields notes. "We don't want there to be any problems because of what church we go to. Jesus taught love, that's what we do. That's the message we want to share."

To buy tickets and for more information on RISE the Musical please visit www.risemusical.com





