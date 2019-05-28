RISE The Musical Comes to Salt Lake City

May. 28, 2019  

RISE The Musical Comes to Salt Lake City

RISE the Musical is coming again to Salt Lake City June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at the K2 Stage located at 5049 MURRAY BLVD, MURRAY, UT. Tickets range from $15-$20.

RISE is the creative vision of Brad Olsen, of the band "The Waiting," and Lloyd Williams, of "Two-Ton Raygun." Written over the last decade with the assistance of many other creative minds, RISE is a new rock musical of an age old story of the last week of the life of Jesus.

"When we were thinking about the story of Jesus, although it took place at a specific time and a specific culture, it really now is for all cultures of the world," says Williams. "We wanted to get away from the idea that this is a Jewish story and treat it more as a world story."

While keeping with tradition of the first century authors, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, that tell this story, RISE imagines it anew from the perspective of the Roman Centurion. Please join us to see this most important week in history from a new perspective told with all new art, dance, acting, and music with direction by Annie Fields and a cast including Lonzo Liggins, Kirt Banks, Debbie Sainsbury, and Danny Eggers.

"We have cast members from all faiths," director Fields notes. "We don't want there to be any problems because of what church we go to. Jesus taught love, that's what we do. That's the message we want to share."

To buy tickets and for more information on RISE the Musical please visit www.risemusical.com



Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • RISE The Musical Comes to Salt Lake City
  • Photo Flash: Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang And More Celebrate Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN In Salt Lake City
  • Photo Flash: Disney's NEWSIES Opens SCERA'S 35th Season
  • Repertory Dance Theatre To Receive $15,000 From The NEA
  • Eight Summer Performances Take The Utah Symphony To Communities Around The Wasatch Front
  • Photo Flash: Utah Festival Announces 2019 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Winners

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup