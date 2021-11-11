RENT Continues At On Pitch Performing Arts Through November 20

On Pitch Performing Arts is bringing RENT to local audiences in Davis County. The talented cast and production crew is made up entirely of local talent from the northern Utah community. RENT tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, all under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Audiences only have a few more chances to see this powerful show before it closes November 20th. RENT is presented by On Pitch Performing Arts in partnership with Umbrella Theatre Company as part of their 2021 Community Theatre Season.

RENT deals with themes and topics that may not be suitable to all audiences. We are rating this reading PG-13.

"It was amazing to see a show that rarely gets done in Utah" says an audience member. "I've never seen it live onstage before and it was better than I could've imagined!"

"I adore everything about this show! The cast did a great job at telling an intensely powerful story about struggles largely ignored by the masses during the time it's set. I'm so glad they decided to do this show!" says another audience member.

For more information visit http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/.