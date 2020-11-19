RDT's Ring Around The Rose Presents SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues this November with another unforgettable online experience with SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE. The talented students will present a holiday-themed performance and interactive video that allows audiences to participate from their homes on their own time.

South Valley Creative Dance strives to nurture the child as an artist using creative movement and modern-dance-based training to encourage each student to relate, reflect, and respond to the world around them.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, this performance will be available for families in the comfort of their own homes. Audiences will be provided a link to an "on-demand" performance that they can watch on their own time featuring dancers ranging from Kindergarten through high school. Built-in to the performance will be follow-along opportunities to participate from home.

Thanks to the Shop in Utah grant, all tickets for this virtual experience are FREE OF CHARGE.

RDT will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in Salt Lake County and follow the recommendations of the local health department and County regulations. Information on the rest of the season shows will be announced throughout the coming months. The dates and artists can be found on our website at www.rdtutah.org/forkids.

