RDT's Link Series Presents WIND

John Mead & Dancers announces the premiere of a new concert-length choreographic work titled, Wind, dedicated to the people of Ukraine, that will be presented by RDT's Link Series at the Leona Wagner Black Box Theater, the Rose, at 7:30 PM on May 18 - 20, 2023. The concert, choreographed by acclaimed, internationally recognized choreographer, John Mead, will feature five, talented Utah dancers: Ruby Cabbell, Jill Edwards, Sarah Eve, Lim Mei Chian, and Tori Meyer. In addition, Mr. Mead has reset a 15-minute trio, titled Cumulus, which he originally premiered in New York City in 2000.



John Mead is internationally recognized as a choreographer, performer, and educator. Working professionally over the past 40 years, he has choreographed over 200 works, which have been performed in Canada, China, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United States. Mr. Mead performed as a dancer with RDT from 1981-1986.



Mr. Mead strives to create deeply felt choreographic work that speaks to fundamental, universal human values. From 2005 - 2019 he was the Artistic Director of the Singapore-based, John Mead Dance Company. Mr. Mead relocated to the United States in 2020 and continues to create new work as a choreographer and filmmaker.



Tickets are available through ArtTix - Standard $25, Student/Seniors $15. Mr. Mead would like to thank RDT and the Link series for providing this valued opportunity to explore new work.

Run time: 70 minutes.



Recommended for ages 8 and up. No babes-in-arms. All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.