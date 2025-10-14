RDT's 60th Anniversary to Continue With A Celebration Of Creative Innovation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre will present OVATION, a vibrant celebration of the company's enduring commitment to artistic commissions and creative collaboration. As part of its milestone 60th anniversary season, OVATION showcases both the legacy and the ongoing evolution of RDT's commissioning vision—honoring the choreographers, composers, and dancers who continue to shape modern dance.

Returning to the stage are two recent audience favorites:

“Oktet: In Situ” (2022) by Katarzyna Skarpetowska, a richly layered work blending rhythm, form, and emotional depth.

“Solfege” (2023) by Yusha-Marie Sorzano, a soulful exploration of memory, sound, and the body's innate musicality.

In tribute to RDT's 60-year partnership with Tanner Dance, the company will re-stage “Ryoanji” by Jacque Lynn Bell. This intergenerational performance will feature 43 dancers, uniting RDT alumni, Tanner Dance students, and community performers in a moving testament to artistic continuity and shared creative purpose.

Looking toward the future, OVATION will also feature two world premieres:

“Sherzo Fantastique” - A new commission by Norbert De La Cruz III, acclaimed for his unique movement language that merges classical ballet with improvisational spontaneity.

“Come Rain or Come Shine” - A premiere by Nicholas Cendese, highlighting the creative contributions of RDT's own artistic staff and their deep connection to the company's legacy.

Together, these works illuminate RDT's ongoing investment in the creation of new choreography—championing artists who challenge, inspire, and redefine the art of dance.