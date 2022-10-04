Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents a Reading of ROE

Pygmalion Theatre Company will present a reading of "Roe," by Lisa Loomer, as a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, in the Leona Wagner Black Box at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. The reading will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10.

The event will feature a cast of both professional actors and prominent members of the community, including Jensie Anderson, Jeanette Puhich, Deena Marie Manzanares, Darby Mest, Sammee Jackman, McKalle Dahl, Vicki Pugmire, Daisy Blake, Allen Smith, Andy Maizner and Tom Cowan.

Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion, is still fiercely debated over forty years later. In this incisive play, acclaimed writer Loomer cuts through the headlines and rhetoric to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") in the years following the fateful decision. In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, "Roe" reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each side has for its cause.

Pygmalion artistic director Fran Pruyn and director of the reading Teresa Sanderson spoke about why they are excited for the event.

"This is an amazing, well written, well-balanced, script that investigates the very complicated issues surrounding abortion and its history in the legal system," Pruyn said. Sanderson added: "I'm not sure excited is the right to word. I feel an urgency. Like we need to to be shouting this from the rooftops. They have taken away our rights. Right now a gun has more rights than a woman.There is something wrong with that."

Pruyn also spoke about why they feel the reading is important right now, since it will be held just eight days before Americans head to the polls for the election on Nov. 8. "Roe was just overturned, the landscape has changed astronomically," Pruyn said. "What happens next legally, and where?"

They also talked about who should come to the reading.

"Everyone who is interested in the foundational arguments regarding reproductive rights and the future of these rights in the U.S.," Pruyn said. Sanderson added: "I don't have hink many people know this story. They think they do but to hear it from each individual perspective is fascinating and part of our history. I think everyone should see it. Great cast, great writer, and a very important subject manner."