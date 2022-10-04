Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents a Reading of ROE

The reading will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10. 

Register for Salt Lake City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  
Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents a Reading of ROE

Pygmalion Theatre Company will present a reading of "Roe," by Lisa Loomer, as a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood, in the Leona Wagner Black Box at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. The reading will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10.

The event will feature a cast of both professional actors and prominent members of the community, including Jensie Anderson, Jeanette Puhich, Deena Marie Manzanares, Darby Mest, Sammee Jackman, McKalle Dahl, Vicki Pugmire, Daisy Blake, Allen Smith, Andy Maizner and Tom Cowan.

Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion, is still fiercely debated over forty years later. In this incisive play, acclaimed writer Loomer cuts through the headlines and rhetoric to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") in the years following the fateful decision. In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, "Roe" reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each side has for its cause.

Pygmalion artistic director Fran Pruyn and director of the reading Teresa Sanderson spoke about why they are excited for the event.

"This is an amazing, well written, well-balanced, script that investigates the very complicated issues surrounding abortion and its history in the legal system," Pruyn said. Sanderson added: "I'm not sure excited is the right to word. I feel an urgency. Like we need to to be shouting this from the rooftops. They have taken away our rights. Right now a gun has more rights than a woman.There is something wrong with that."

Pruyn also spoke about why they feel the reading is important right now, since it will be held just eight days before Americans head to the polls for the election on Nov. 8. "Roe was just overturned, the landscape has changed astronomically," Pruyn said. "What happens next legally, and where?"

They also talked about who should come to the reading.

"Everyone who is interested in the foundational arguments regarding reproductive rights and the future of these rights in the U.S.," Pruyn said. Sanderson added: "I don't have hink many people know this story. They think they do but to hear it from each individual perspective is fascinating and part of our history. I think everyone should see it. Great cast, great writer, and a very important subject manner."

TodayTix Extension


More Hot Stories For You


On Pitch Performing Arts to Present GREAT TUNA Starting This WeekOn Pitch Performing Arts to Present GREAT TUNA Starting This Week
October 2, 2022

On Pitch Performing Arts will celebrate its first community theater production produced on their newly built Creator’s Stage with the opening “Great Tuna” on Friday, October 7th.  For a limited 6 show run, the off-Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry in this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores.
THE LION KING Opens At The Eccles TheaterTHE LION KING Opens At The Eccles Theater
October 1, 2022

The Salt Lake City premiere of Disney’s The Lion King opened on Friday, September 30 at 7:30pm at the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement of 4 weeks through Sunday, October 23.  In Salt Lake City, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Thursday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00pm and 6:30pm.  
Alex Newell, Taylor Trensch, Caroline Innerbichler & More to Lead SHUCKED World Premiere at Pioneer Theatre CompanyAlex Newell, Taylor Trensch, Caroline Innerbichler & More to Lead SHUCKED World Premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company
September 29, 2022

Pioneer Theatre Company has announced the full cast of Shucked, a new Broadway bound musical, which will have its world premiere at PTC from October 28 through November 12, 2022.
The Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENTThe Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT
September 26, 2022

The Ziegfeld Theater will present “Rent” by Jonathan Larson. Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” has become a pop culture phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. 
Odyssey Dance Theatre Is 'Thrilling' Audiences One Last Time With THRILLEROdyssey Dance Theatre Is 'Thrilling' Audiences One Last Time With THRILLER
September 26, 2022

At the end of this year's Halloween season, Odyssey Dance Theatre is hanging up the skeleton costumes, the bride of Frankenstein gown and the Jason masks for the final time.