Pioneer Theatre Company Closes Remainder of Season

In response to the COVID-19 situation, and at the direction of the University of Utah, Pioneer Theatre Company's facility will be closed through the end of April. The CDC has also recommended that no gatherings over 50 people occur for the next eight weeks, therefore they have currently postponed or canceled upcoming productions through the end of the season.

The following statement has been released:

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

Our box office and administration are closed to foot-traffic and telephone calls, but there will be a reduced number of staff working remotely to respond to patrons by email.

We know you have questions regarding previously purchased tickets: the options available to you will be determined by our ability (or not) to move our productions to a later date. We can only answer these questions after negotiating with our license holders, and we have not yet been able to do so. Understandably, with the volume of change our country is experiencing, we may need to patiently wait for our licensors to respond.

We will have answers for you as soon as possible, and update this communication, as well as announce our 2020-2021 season.

There WILL be theatre in the future again!

We wish good health to you all and hope for your continued safety. While everyone has a story of being inconvenienced by the COVID-19 situation, please keep in your thoughts the artists and staff whose livelihoods depend on entertaining the public for a living: actors, creative designers, costume shop staff, carpenters, scenic artists, box office personnel, concessionaires, and others.





