Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents RAGTIME

Utah Shakespeare Festival is presenting Ragtime, now running through September 11 at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

The worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and daughter, and an African-American ragtime musician intertwine and sometimes collide as they seek the American dream at the volatile turn of the twentieth century. In this award winning musical, their lives sweep across the diversity of the American experience to create a stirring epic that captures the beats of a nation: the conflicts, the hope and despair, the search for justice, and-of course-the ragtime.

