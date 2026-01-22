MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to Tuacahn Center for the Arts

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Based on a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of some of the most notable names in rock and roll history, it was originally witnessed only by those gathered in Sun Records studio back in 1956. But with the popularity of the theatrical re-creation of this actual event, audiences are clamoring to see Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis on stage together again, this time in Tuacahn's production of Million Dollar Quartet Jan. 30 through March 7 in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.

“We've been looking to expand our season to include a spring show for some time, and we can't think of a better way to kick things off than Million Dollar Quartet,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn.

Director Keith Andrews is back at the helm of this show for his seventh time — his third time directing it at Tuacahn — and he is amazed by how well the story continues to be received.

“There is just something about the history of it, the fact that it comes from real events, and the ability to have these iconic individuals be portrayed on stage, not by actors doing impersonations, but by people who are really bringing these stories to life… it's incredible,” Andrews said.

This time, the cast assembled in Tuacahn's Indoor Hafen Theatre features a few familiar faces from Tuacahn's 2021 version of the show, along with several wildly talented musician-actors who are new to Tuacahn, but extremely familiar with these roles.

“Everyone we're bringing in has done this show somewhere else before,” Andrews said. “There's sort of this group of MDQ-ers out there and we all know of each other, but when we get to come together and perform, it's really nice to learn from each other.”

One element that makes this musical different from so many others is the fact that each of the actors perform all their own music on stage, offering a depth to the story and the overall experience for the audience.

“These people are amazingly talented,” Andrews said. “It really melds the two worlds of concert vs. theater into one.”

Continuing with his comparison, Andrews added, “You will hear some of the greatest rock and roll songs ever written, and at the same time its like a backstage look at these songs when you hear them in the context of the show.”

So, whether you are eager for a little Elvis, can't wait for some Carl Perkins, jonesing for some Johnny Cash, or just want to see Jerry Lee Lewis light it up on the keys, you do not want to miss Million Dollar Quartet at Tuacahn. Tickets start at just $40.