Park City Institute Announces Lineup And Venue For 2019 St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series

Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr, tonight, announced the 2019 St Regis Big Stars Bright Nights Concert Series. The announcement marks the 16th consecutive season of summer concerts presented by the Institute. The season will be presented on the Eccles Center stage, in Park City.

"This summer, our music scene is an inside job," Orr said. "We are presenting these concerts in the place we know best, with Dolby sound and state-of-the-art lighting, comfortable seats-and plenty of free parking."

Orr noted the Institute continues to work on creating a new outdoor home for the concert series. "It was a goal we had for this summer, but the great winter weather and shortened construction season - have delayed it. For now, being in the Eccles Center allows the community to gather in our world-class facility to see friends, hear great music, and support the free outreach programs we provide to students in the winter."

The lineup for the season features a wide variety of musical genres and styles, from country to rock, pop to blues. "It's a season of legendary and emerging performers-whose music is thrilling audiences all over the world," Orr said.

July 7th - Brothers Osborne. The Institute welcomes this acclaimed sibling duo to the Eccles Center stage, for the first time. The Grammy Award-nominated brothers, TJ Osborne and John Osborne, climbed the country charts with songs like, "Stay a Little Longer" and "Rum," collecting CMA and ACM awards, along the way. The pair honed their musical chops, growing up in Deale, Maryland, a small fishing town on the Atlantic seaboard. It was a cozy place, filled with blue-collar workers who made their living on the water. During the weekends, many of those workers would head over to the Osborne household, where a series of loose, all-night jam sessions filled the Maryland air with the sounds of Bob Seger, Hank Williams, Tom Petty, and George Jones. Now residents of Nashville, Brothers Osborne have worked with Dierks Bentley, Lee Ann Womack and Lucie Silvas (who happens to be married to John). In-demand songwriters, the pair have penned songs for David Nail and Tim McGRaw.

July 30th - Punch Brothers. The quintet of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher, have garnered praise for their music, since forming in 2006. Its members have performed, in various combinations and iterations, in five PCI shows, since 2001 "With enthusiasm and experimentation, Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart." (The Washington Post). Their latest album, All Ashore, won the 2019 Grammy for Folk Album of the year. Thile now also serves as the host of the weekly popular NPR entertainment show- Live From Here.

August 13th - Taj Mahal Quartet, and Marc Cohn featuring special guest vocalists, The Blind Boys of Alabama. The Institute will present three critically-acclaimed and award-winning musical acts in one night.

Mahal's more than five decades of recording and touring have reshaped and redefined the scope of the blues. The two-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter, film composer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist has performed all over the world, collaborating with Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Wynton Marsalis-among many others.

Cohn is known for weaving vivid, detailed tales that evoke universal human feelings-love, hope, faith, joy and heartbreak. Time magazine called him "one of the honest, emotional voices we need in this decade" and Bonnie Raitt declared, "Marc is one of the most soulful, talented artists I know. I love his songs, he's an incredible singer, and I marvel at his ability to mesmerize every audience he plays for." His music has traveled the length and breadth of American musical heritage, and his recent work with The Blind Boys of Alabama yielded a Grammy-nominated song, "Let My Mother Live." Cohn's live shows highlight what he does best: infuse American music with both a fresh perspective and a reverence for its deep roots.

The Blind Boys of Alabama have been praised by NPR as "pioneers," transcending barriers of race and genre to become one of the most acclaimed and celebrated groups in modern music. From the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind, where the original members met as children, all the way to The White House - where they've performed for three different presidents - the band's story is, in many ways, America's story, and that story is at the heart of their emotional new album, 'Almost Home.'

Cohn has performed for PCI audiences three times, previously, and Taj Mahal has played once before on the Eccles Center Main Stage. The Blind Boys of Alabama will mark their Institute debut with this show.

August 16th - Gone West. The pop-infused country group featuring Colbie Caillat, her fiancé Justin Young, Caillat's longtime collaborator Jason Reeves, and Reeves' wife, Nelly Joy-has been hailed by Billboard for its "intoxicating mix of four-part harmonies." Gone West formed, in part, as a result of their experience working together Caillat's 2016 tour. That tour played the Eccles Center in a sold out performance.

"It was an acoustic tour and very harmony driven, and we realized how much fun touring could be when you're with your friends and significant others -- and can bring your dogs out on the road too," Caillat says. "Justin and I moved to Nashville two years ago to try living in a different city, and Jason and Nelly introduced us to all of their friends," and the two couples began collaborating in earnest.

August 24th - CAM. The country star, whose music has been been called "haunting," by Rolling Stone and Billboard. She began her career as a songwriter for artists including Sam Smith ("Palace," co-written with Smith and Tyler Johnson) and Miley Cyrus ("Maybe You're Right"), and released her solo albums, "Heartforward," in 2010, "Untamed," in 2015 and her EP, "Welcome to Cam Country," in 2015. She has performed with Smith, Harry Styles, George Strait and Tim McGRaw and Faith Hill.

Her 2015 hit song, "Burning House," hit number two on the US and Canadian country charts, and was certified Gold and 2x Platinum. The song earned her a GRAMMY Award nomination, as well as nominations for four Academy of Country Music Awards, and two Country Music Association Awards.

A vocal advocate for music education and inclusion, Cam holds a degree in psychology from University of California Davis, and prior to committing to her music career, worked in research labs, including one at Stanford University. She has spoken on the psychology of music in her 2017 TEDx Talk at the University of Nevada. Well-respected in the music industry for her varied talents, Cam sits on the board of the Academy of Country Music and joined the Recording Academy's Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion in 2018.

Tickets go on sale to PCI members at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, April 26th. Ticket prices vary per show, and start at $39 To renew or purchase a membership, visit

http://www.parkcityinstitute.org/membership. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday May 3rd.

Park City Institute is a non-profit organization, dedicated to bringing world-class performances and new ideas to the community. Since 1998, PCI has presented internationally renowned and cutting edge musicians, actors, authors, comedians, dancers, speakers, and film, at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts (a joint-use facility with the Park City School District). This summer, the organization will enter its 16th season of presenting headliner outdoor concerts in Park City. PCI is dedicated to introducing young people to the arts through free student outreach workshops, shows and demonstrations. Since 2010, PCI has offered a free, after-school literacy program to students in grades one through 12 at the thinky and fun tutoring hub, The Mega-Genius Supply Store and IQ HQ (located at 435 Swede Alley).

