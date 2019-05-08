PTC Presents Four Local Artists Exhibit During Run Of GREASE

May. 8, 2019  

PTC Presents Four Local Artists Exhibit During Run Of GREASE

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Loge Gallery exhibit "Brought to you in Technicolor," on display May 10 - 25, 2019, coinciding with the theatre's production of "Grease."

"Brought to you in Technicolor" is a group show celebrating the beautiful, vivid world of color with works by STEPHANIE HOCK, REBECCA KLUNDT, BRANDT BERNTSON and LINDEY CARTER.

STEPHANIE HOCK is a Murray-based painter with "a favorite theme in my work-- watching individuals or groups of people unposed, living their lives."

Salt Lake City artist REBECCA KLUNDT utilizes reclaimed materials by "combining colors and textures in new ways" to create sustainable artwork.

BRANDT BERNTSON notes "When I paint, I'm striving to tell both a truth and a lie (a little white one). Creating and arranging what is and what could be. My paintings primarily focus on my experience living in and visiting the mountain valleys of the western United States."

North Ogden artist LINDEY CARTER focuses on natural elements in her watercolor artwork, with an emphasis on minimalist impact.



Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • PTC Presents Four Local Artists Exhibit During Run Of GREASE
  • Photo Flash: David Henry Hwang, Ali Ewoldt & More Attend SLAC's Utah Premiere Of DANCE AND THE RAILROAD
  • Utah Premiere IDEATION At Wasatch Theatre Company
  • Photo Flash: David Henry Hwang Visits Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN In Rehearsal
  • Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce INTO THE WOODS, JR.
  • Patti LuPone and Itzhak Perlman Among Artists Headed to BYU for 2019-20 BRAVO! Season

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup