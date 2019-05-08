PTC Presents Four Local Artists Exhibit During Run Of GREASE

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Loge Gallery exhibit "Brought to you in Technicolor," on display May 10 - 25, 2019, coinciding with the theatre's production of "Grease."

"Brought to you in Technicolor" is a group show celebrating the beautiful, vivid world of color with works by STEPHANIE HOCK, REBECCA KLUNDT, BRANDT BERNTSON and LINDEY CARTER.

STEPHANIE HOCK is a Murray-based painter with "a favorite theme in my work-- watching individuals or groups of people unposed, living their lives."

Salt Lake City artist REBECCA KLUNDT utilizes reclaimed materials by "combining colors and textures in new ways" to create sustainable artwork.

BRANDT BERNTSON notes "When I paint, I'm striving to tell both a truth and a lie (a little white one). Creating and arranging what is and what could be. My paintings primarily focus on my experience living in and visiting the mountain valleys of the western United States."

North Ogden artist LINDEY CARTER focuses on natural elements in her watercolor artwork, with an emphasis on minimalist impact.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You