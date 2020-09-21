MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Arrives At Hale Centre Theatre

“Million Dollar Quartet” now playing through October 24.

Hale Centre Theatre (HCT) presents the rock 'n' roll musical Million Dollar Quartet on the Young Living Centre Stage now through Oct. 24 at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre.

In December 1956, in a small Memphis recording studio, four icons of music met-and played the greatest jam session that changed rock 'n' roll forever. In Million Dollar Quartet, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins take to the stage for this story of a singular moment in rock 'n' roll history, and a night of legendary music that lived on in infamy.

"Each of these four artists had a lasting effect on songwriting, the music industry, and the greater society as a whole," said Rob Moffat, director and music director of HCT's production. "Their music has lasted generations. Million Dollar Quartet is about the legacy of the music and the moments that created that legacy."

Featuring classic favorites like "Blue Suede Shoes," "I Walk the Line," and "Great Balls of Fire," Million Dollar Quartet is like a true rock concert, with actors playing the music live on stage.

Starring as the Million Dollar Quartet is David Paul Smith as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bryan Matthew Hague as Carl Perkins, Benjamin D. Hale as Johnny Cash and Michael D. Potter as Elvis Presley.

The set is designed by Jenn Stapley Taylor, with projections by Bobby Gibson, lighting by Jaron Hermansen, sound by Dan Morgan, costumes by Tracy Graham, properties design by Michelle Jensen, and hair and makeup design by Trisha Ison.

HCT will present more nearly 50 consecutive performances of Million Dollar Quartet for the 2020 Mountain America Season of Entertainment. Performance times are 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday with some weekday matinees at 4:00 p.m. and weekend matinees at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater. Ticket prices are $48-$52 for adults and $24-$26 for youth ages five through 17.

For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy City. Season tickets and general tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2021 season of entertainment which includes The Play That Goes Wrong, A Tale of Two Cities, Guys and Dolls, Daddy Long Legs, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Always... Patsy Cline, The Secret Garden, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, and Peter Pan. For updates, contests and information on the current theater season, follow Hale Centre Theatre on Facebook.

All patrons are required to wear masks. A strict cleaning and social distancing regimen is in place at HCT (as detailed in the theatre's Safety Guide Regarding COVID-19). The plan includes a strict cleaning regiment, social distancing in bathroom and box office lines, masks and gloves worn by all ushers and office personnel, plexiglass partitions and hand sanitizing stations. In addition, concession stands are closed. Free water is provided at intermission upon request.

