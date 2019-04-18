Hale Centre Theatre Hosts US Premiere of STRICTLY BALLROOM and More

Hale Centre Theatre's new 2020 Season of Shows to be performed in the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre in Sandy is packed with excitement including the U.S. premiere of Strictly Ballroom the Musical and regional premieres of Broadway favorites, Bright Star and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

"We are beyond thrilled for our 2020 season and feel so grateful to the publishing houses that have entrusted Hale Centre Theatre with a U.S. premiere and two regional premieres," said Sally Dietlein, HCT executive producer and co-founder. "These productions will really allow us to showcase the staging and artistic capabilities of the two stages in our new home in Sandy, particularly our stage-flooding water features. Believe me when I say you will not want to miss next year's incredible line up!"

Hale Centre Theatre's 2020 season, sponsored by Mountain America, will feature a selection of eight productions. The shows will run non-stop between the theater's 467-seat Jewel Box Stage and the 911-seat Centre Stage, custom-built by Tait Towers, an international live event entertainment technology company.

Hale Centre Theatre 2020 Season of Entertainment

BRIGHT STAR (January 20 - May 2)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

A Regional Company Premiere! A glimmering, new musical inspired by a real event! 1920's and 40's, in the Carolinas. This powerful, love story sings with repentance, acceptance and forgiveness...A young girl from the wrong side of the tracks falls in love with a boy from a prominent family. Prejudice forces them apart. Will they meet again? What miracle twist of fate heals? By Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Smart, funny and hopeful. Live musicians mesmerize with blue-grass magic. Book early!

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL (February 5 - April 11)

Young Living Centre Stage

A US PREMIERE! Fresh from Australia and London's West End...Hang on to your BIG hair, folks! Ripped from the 1992 cult classic.... A brand new stage adaptation dazzles with outrageous costumes as each dancer tries to 'one-up' the other. Famous show-stopping songs that will have you swaying in your seat! He - a promising ballroom dancer who suddenly needs a new partner. She - a quiet, shrinking violet who volunteers. Watch the delightful, dream ignite! A jaw-dropping live band orchestrates an explosion of ballroom fun! A MUST SEE!!!!

MARY POPPINS (April 29 - July 11)

Young Living Centre Stage

TONY AWARD WINNER! ...Mary Poppins soars to new heights on HCT's magnificent Centre Stage! See one of the world's most beloved stories as never before, as Mary descends into the anxious world of Jane and Michael Banks with A Spoonful of Sugar. She heals troubles with a lullaby and spirits with a kite. She is simply Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! It truly is a Jolly Holliday with Mary! Oh, the costumes! Sets! Extraordinary talent! Don't miss this timeless Broadway masterpiece! By Sherman, Sherman, Fellowes, Stiles and Drew. Book before she disappears!

A SECRET TONY AWARD WINNER! (May 18 - August 8)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Theatre

This show is so hip-swingin' hot, we can't publicize it in the local press due to the publisher's request.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL (August 5 - October 17)

Young Living Centre Stage

WINNER OF FIVE TONY AWARDS! A Spectacle in Water! In 1912 a marvel of the modern age set sail from England for America... the finest, largest, strongest ship in the world called, in fact, the "unsinkable" ship. The demise of the mighty TITANIC, therefore, remains the quintessential disaster of the twentieth century. This breathtaking musical powers in scale to the mighty vessel - a factual story of her officers, crew and passengers. Experience soaring music and mammoth staging - floating in a vivid sea as only The Hale can produce. By Peter Stone and Maury Yeston. A not-to-be-missed theatrical event.

Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (August 24 - November 14)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

A Regional Premiere! The exotic Orient Express is about to go off the rails! With a locomotive full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it's the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot, n'est-ce pas? Wax your mustache and hold on to your passport-from Agatha Christie's 1934 masterpiece, Ken Ludwig's brilliant, new adaptation takes you on a suspenseful, exhilarating ride aboard the legendary Orient Express! A perfect thrill for a fall chill!

TARZAN (November 9 - January 16)

Young Living Centre Stage

You begged for it! ...Disney's inspiring musical lives as never before on the Hale's morphing Centre Stage! Waterfalls, streams, jungle enchantment - all a breath away! Exotic birds soar amidst the wild call of TARZAN! Edgar Rice Burrough's beloved story ... an orphaned boy is raised by gorillas - the only family he has ever known. He grows, he learns and then he meets ...Jane! All about heart, home and family. Featuring the Academy Award winning, You'll Be in My Heart ...By Phil Collins and Hwang. Ingenious costumes and sets. A joyous, holiday delight.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (November 30 - December 26)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

Our 36th Annual Production! 36 years since Tiny Tim first proclaimed "God Bless Us, everyone" on a Hale stage ...36 years since Scrooge experienced his change of heart ...36 years of glorious Christmas music, of Christmas costumes, of Christmas sets. 36 years of family tradition! Our annual holiday celebration. By Wilkins and Bradford. Merry Christmas!

Season ticket renewals and ticket sales to the general public will be announced soon. No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater. Ticket prices are $36-48 for adults and $18-22 for youth ages five through 17.

For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy. For updates, contests and information on the current theater season, follow Hale Centre Theatre on Facebook.

Photo: HCT's production of The Music Man





