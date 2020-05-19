Hale Center Theater Orem To Stream CHARLEY'S AUNT With Hale@Home

From the Hale Center Theater Orem archives, directed by Rodger Sorensen, join our 2019 cast of Charley's Aunt from the comfort of your living room for our next Hale@Home streaming event!"



"Charley and Jack are hopelessly in love, but Victorian etiquette requires a chaperone at all times-even while they propose. Fortunately, Charley's Brazilian aunt is coming to visit. The bad news? She doesn't arrive. The good news? Their buddy Babbs can pull off a dress. A hilarious British farce.





Tickets are $5 per viewer. You will receive detailed instructions on how to participate in the streaming event in a separate email no later than one day prior to your scheduled showing. For purchases made after 8PM the night before the event, a secondary email will be sent at 5:00PM MST on the day of your purchased performance.



Stream anytime between 5:00PM and midnight the day of your purchased performance: May 22nd, 23rd, & 24th.

Hale Center Theater Orem - Streaming Friday, May 22nd, Saturday, May 23rd, and Sunday, May 24th, 5PM to midnight MST

Tickets are $5 per viewer and available at:

https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/629

