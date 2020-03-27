HAMILTON, CATS, and More Announced for Broadway In Boise 2020/21 Season

The Morrison Center, in collaboration with Broadway Across America, has announced its exciting Broadway In Boise 20/21 Season.

The season opens with Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (December 1 - 6, 2020), a lavish new production full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written. The next succeeding show, CATS (January 8 - 10, 2021) is the beloved musical that features new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation, followed by HAMILTON (February 10 - 28, 2021), the story of America then, as told by America now. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Oliver awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Then get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more with the everlasting showstopper - Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (April 30 - May 2, 2021). And concluding the season, direct from Broadway is COME FROM AWAY (July 7 - 11, 2021). This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of a remarkable true story that went from uneasiness to enduring friendships.

"As we work through all the challenges facing us today, it is wonderful to know that after this lengthy intermission, we will be able to return to the Morrison Center to experience all of the joy, excitement and inspiring moments of live theater together," says Morrison Center Executive Director, Laura Kendall. "This really is a season to look forward to. We will kick it off with a feel-good holiday classic. We will celebrate the triumphant debut of Hamilton here in Idaho and our finale will move all of us, as only a Broadway musical can, with a story of how hardship and difficult times can allow us to discover and share our very best selves."

Season ticket renewal packets will be mailed to current Season Ticket Holders. Prices, including all fees, taxes, and parking, start at just $280.00 for all five shows on subscription. Patrons renewing their subscriptions receive first right of refusal until April 24, 2020. Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder can join our waitlist.

Group tickets are available for parties of 10 or more and include a savings off the base ticket price! Some restrictions apply. Group ticket orders will be available after season ticket orders have been processed and on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have questions regarding group tickets please email mccservice@boisestate.edu or call 208-426-1111. For information on all group sales opportunities at the Morrison Center, visit www.MorrisonCenter.com/events/group-sales.







