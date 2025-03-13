BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Comes to Salt Lake Acting Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salt Lake Acting Company will produce BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL, making its long-awaited return 21-years after the company's original hit production. Story and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe.

The musical comedy/horror sensation based on the “cult story” published in The Weekly World News about a half boy/half bat creature discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia comes back to Salt Lake Acting Company after 21-years. This campy, heartfelt musical is a satirical commentary on prejudice and tolerance in America. Recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical.

Comprising the cast are Julian Decker* (Edgar/Bat Boy), Adrien Swenson (Meredith Parker), Robert Scott Smith* (Dr. Thomas Parker), Jackie Marshall (Shelley Parker), Doug Irey* (Sheriff Reynolds), Timothy Feroah (Rick/etc.), Scotty Fletcher (Pan/etc.), Chris Curlett* (Reverend Billy Hightower/etc.), Micki Martinez* (Maggie/etc.), and Justin Ravago (Clem/etc.).

Returning to the stage after appearing in our 23/24 Season of Shows; Smith (who played Bat Boy in our original production) and Martinez return from SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN THE BEEHIVE, and Fletcher from YOU WILL GET SICK. Additional SLAC alums are Curlett and Ravago, who last appeared in A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD.

Though certainly no strangers to the stage, enjoying their Salt Lake Acting Company debuts will be Decker (Broadway: SUNSET BOULEVARD), Swenson (Nat'l Tour: FINDING NEVERLAND), Marshall, Irey, and Feroah.

Broadway veteran and Professor of Theatre from The University of Utah Eric Sciotto will direct and choreograph the production after making his on-stage SLAC debut in this season's World Premiere of THE ROBERTASSEY, with Alex Marshall as music director following his work on our production of PASSING STRANGE. Rounding out the creative team will be Jo Winiarski** (Set Designer), Jesse Portillo** (Lighting Designer), Joe Killian (Sound Designer), Sofia Paredes-Kenrick (Co-Costume Designer), Elizabeth Webb Kennington (PTP Co-Costume Designer), Erika Ahlin (Props Designer), Adriana Lemke (Fight/Intimacy Director), Jennie Sant* (Production Manager), Bridgette Lehman* (Stage Manager), and Jordan Cruz (PTP Asst. Director/Choreographer). The live band will be composed of Alex Marshall (Keys 1, Conductor), Trevor Jex Coons (Conductor Sub, Keys Sub), Zach Hansen (Keys 2), Jeff Jensen (Bass), and Wachira Waiga-Stone (Drums).

