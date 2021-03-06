Alliance Theater Hosts Open House For Performers to Hold Micro-Performances

The newest addition to Utah Arts Alliance programs, the Alliance Theater specializes in socially distanced and broadcast performances. Located in a quiet, elegant, stand-alone space at historic Trolley Square, Alliance has plenty of room to socially distance and the professional tools artists need to capture and share their work with the world.

With a fully equipped stage package including light, sound, even a streaming wizard on staff to help get your broadcast just right, the Utah Arts Alliance has created an affordable space run by theatre people where Utah's arts community can safely work, capture, and share.

Join the open house on March 6, 6 to 10 pm, to tour the space, enjoy micro-performances and speak with the tech and management team to see what future projects can be dreamed up.

To keep things safely distanced during your visit, you will be required to register for a half hour time slot. To proceed, choose the date (March 6), then your preferred time slot at https://www.showclix.com/event/alliance-theater.