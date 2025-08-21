2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Utah Premiere is Coming to Pioneer Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company will kick off its 25/26 Season with the Utah premiere of 2 Pianos 4 Hands in the Meldrum Theatre at Einar Nielsen Field House from September 12-27. The acclaimed Canadian comedy, written by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, has toured the world since its 1996 debut and has been hailed for its virtuosic blend of music and storytelling. The production is described as follows:

Amidst determined parents, quirky teachers, endless hours of practice, stage nerves, fierce competition, and the pursuit of excellence, Ted and Richard grew up as devoted “piano nerds.” Musical wizardry and roaring comedy combine as these two savants play classical, pop, and everything in-between, all while portraying dozens of characters that took part in their quest for musical greatness. It’s a theatrical experience not-to-be-missed!

“With its mix of humor, virtuosity, and universal themes, 2 Pianos 4 Hands is the perfect way to open our new season. It’s a play that celebrates music, perseverance, and the beauty of finding joy in being an artist,” said Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “We’re also thrilled to be giving this wildly popular play—one that has been performed on five continents—its long overdue Utah premiere at PTC.”

CAST & CREATIVE

Comprising the cast are two actors with long histories associated with 2 Pianos 4 Hands, including appearing together in a 2024 production. Richard Todd Adams* makes his PTC debut as Ted. His Broadway and tour credits include Les Misérables (Javert and Jean Valjean), The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul and Phantom), The Woman in White, Cats, and The Pirate Queen.

﻿Matthew McGloin* plays Richard and returns to PTC for a third season in a row—having appeared previously in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and Prayer For the French Republic. His NY/Off-Broadway credits include The Hello Girls (Prospect Theater Company/59E59), Bastard Jones (The Cell), CasablancaBox (HERE Arts), Xanadu (Piper Theatre), readings with Tectonic Theater Project, Abingdon Theatre Company, Dixon Place, and The Lark.