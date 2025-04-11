Video: Preview of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the new trailer for Broadway At Music Circus' JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, the glitzy global phenomenon by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. The production opens tomorrow night at the intimate UC Davis Health Pavilion in downtown Sacramento. It’s the story you know and love about Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colors —but reimagined with a humorous twist and a vibrant, Las Vegas-style feel.

The whole family will enjoy this magical musical that showcases a kaleidoscope of musical styles, from rock to country to calypso, and is full of unforgettable songs including “Those Canaan Days,” “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” You don’t want to miss it!

Comments