VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Broadway at Music Circus

The third show in the 2019 season is the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of the award-winning musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone is now on stage, starring writer/actor/comedian Bruce Vilanch and featuring a cast of Broadway veterans. The show runs Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento. Check out video of the cast in action below!

Hailed by New York Magazine as "The perfect Broadway musical," The Drowsy Chaperone is modern musical comedy at its best. A die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, a fictional 1928 smash hit, which bursts to life with the hilarious tale of a celebrity bride and her uproarious wedding day. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, this loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical features one show-stopping song after another.

The role of Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone will be played by the Emmy award-winning comedy writer, songwriter and actor Bruce Vilanch. In addition to serving as head writer for the Academy Awards, his extensive writing credits include work on numerous Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, Comic Relief, "Donny and Marie," and for artists including Bette Midler and Angela Lansbury. Along with a six-year stint on "Hollywood Squares" and extensive film and TV credits, Vilanch performed as Edna Turnblad on Broadway and in the national tour of Hairspray, and appeared off-Broadway in his self-penned one-man show, Bruce Vilanch: Almost Famous.

The Drowsy Chaperone will be played by Broadway At Music Circus alum Lynne Wintersteller, who played Mother Superior in Sister Act and Dolly in 2017's Hello, Dolly! In addition to her time on Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Wintersteller recently appeared on TV's "Murphy Brown," "Elementary" and Netflix's "Jessica Jones." Kaleigh Cronin, playing Janet Van De Graaff, returns to Broadway At Music Circus after her last appearance as Sally Bowles in 2016's Cabaret; she recently appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and A Bronx Tale. Matt Loehr, as Robert Martin, just appeared in High Button Shoes with City Center Encores! In addition to Broadway appearances in The Book of Mormon and The Producers, his Broadway At Music Circus roles include Cosmo Brown in last summer's production of Singin' in the Rain and Jimmy Winter in 2016's Nice Work If You Can Get It. A recent cast member of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as Aldolpho is Bradley Dean, whose additional Broadway appearances include A Little Night Music as Carl-Magnus, Spamalot as Sir Galahad, Man of La Mancha and Company.

Jennifer Smith, whose extensive Broadway credits include the original Broadway company of The Drowsy Chaperone, Anastasia, Tuck Everlasting, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Nice Work If You Can Get It and The Producers, will be playing Mrs. Tottendale. As Underling, Stuart Marland returns after appearing in four Broadway At Music Circus shows last summer; his Broadway credits include Newsies, Xanadu, Jekyll & Hyde and Beauty and the Beast. Jacob ben Widmar, last at Broadway At Music Circus in 2007's Hello, Dolly! and Kiss Me, Kate, returns as George, following time on Broadway in White Christmas, Xanadu and The Book of Mormon. As well as appearing in this summer's Oklahoma!, Ron Wisniski, whose extensive credits include touring with Beauty and the Beast as Lumiere and Annie as FDR, will portray Feldzieg. Kitty will be played by Danette Holden, who appeared on Broadway in the 2012 Annie revival, in the original Broadway cast of Shrek The Musical, and off-Broadway in Cagney and The It Girl.

Brad Bradley, Gangster #1, last at Broadway At Music Circus in Sugar, appeared on Broadway in Billy Elliot, A Christmas Carol, People in the Picture, Spamalot and the Annie Get Your Gun revival. Gangster #2, will be played by Michael Paternostro, who played Carmen Ghia in The Producers and Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Broadway At Music Circus, and whose Broadway credits include originating Greg in the revival of A Chorus Line, Soul Doctor, Sweet Smell of Success and Fosse. Sharon Wilkins, as Trix, was last at Broadway At Music Circus as Sour Kangaroo in Seussical, a role she created on Broadway; additionally she appeared on Broadway in The Life and All Shook Up and has over one hundred film, television, commercial and voice over credits.

The cast for The Drowsy Chaperone also includes Ashley Arcement, Randy Castillo, Mary Beth Donahoe and Drew Franklin.

The Director for The Drowsy Chaperone is Glenn Casale; Choreographer is John MacInnis; Music Director is Dennis Castellano.

Tickets for The Drowsy Chaperone start at $45, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, July 9 - 13, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, July 11 and Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.





