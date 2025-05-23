Sara Evans to Perform at Harris Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music artist Sara Evans will perform at the Harris Center for the Arts as part of her ongoing tour. The concert will feature a selection of songs from her extensive discography, which includes five No. 1 singles and 15 tracks that have charted in the Top 20 on country radio.

Evans, who has released several multi-platinum and gold-certified albums, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and has received recognition from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and other major music industry organizations.

In addition to her music career, she launched the podcast Diving in Deep this year and continues to be active in charitable work, including long-term support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Red Cross.

More information and ticket details are available at harriscenter.net/sara-evans.

