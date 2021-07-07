Sacramento Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

The Sacramento Ballet has announced its 2021-22 season calendar featuring contemporary, neo-classical & new works. In keeping with its theme of "Wide Open," the Sacramento Ballet will present five diverse programs reflecting fresh perspectives, distinct choreographic voices & broad community outreach.

The Nutcracker, December 12 - 23, Safe Credit Union Theater

Featuring:

Classic sets by legendary designer Alain Vaes, lighting design by Trad Burns (Walt Disney, Wizard of Oz, etc.).

New choreography from three nationally recognized alumni (Nicole Haskins, Julia Feldman, Colby Damon).

Half of the performances include The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, Andrew Grams conducting.

Guidance from Artistic / Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp.

Catalyst: February 4 - 6: Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts

Exciting new & classic works by Archibald, Balanchine, Feldman, etc.

Chrysalis: March 18 - 20: Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts

Northern California choreographic premieres include: Nicole Haskins, Issac Bates Vinueza & Val Caniparoli.

Beer & Ballet: May 11 - 20, Cunningham-Binda Stage / CLARA studios

Mentoring-in-action: tomorrow's top talents today premiere their choreography in intimate rehearsal spaces.

2021-22 subscriptions available now at www.sacballet.org. Individual sales begin August 2.