Capital Stage Reaches Maximum Submissions For Playwrights’ Revolution In One Week

Capital Stage has reached the maximum number of submissions for its annual new play festival, Playwrights' Revolution, just one week after opening its submission portal. Submissions opened on January 6 and closed on January 13 after the theatre company received 399 entries, exceeding its processing limit of 350 scripts.

Playwrights’ Revolution is a series of staged readings designed to support the development of new plays and playwrights. Selected works will be presented by professional actors in Capital Stage’s 127-seat theatre, with finalist readings scheduled to take place in July.

To be eligible for consideration, submissions were required to be full-length plays that had not previously received a full-scale professional production, though workshops, readings, and non-professional productions were permitted. Only one submission per playwright was accepted, musicals were not eligible, and all submissions were required to adhere to the festival’s stated guidelines. Capital Stage also indicated that preference would be given to plays aligned with the company’s mission to produce thought-provoking work that challenges and connects audiences.

Capital Stage’s selection process will proceed in two rounds. In the first phase, excerpts from up to 350 submitted plays will be reviewed. Selected playwrights will then be invited to submit full manuscripts. From that pool, four to six finalists will be chosen to participate in the July staged readings.

According to the company, the volume of submissions reflects continued interest in the festival and the development of new theatrical work. Additional information about the festival and the upcoming staged readings is available at capstage.org/playwrights-revolution.