Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre

The Hundred Acre Wood Visits Sacramento Through May 6

Apr. 19, 2023  

Everyone's favorite tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff has come to the B Street Theatre all the way from the Hundred Acre Wood. He also brought his friends! Piglet, Rabbit, Eeyore, Owl, Kanga, and Roo join Winnie-the-Pooh in Sean Patrick Nill's charming adaptation of the classic tale by A.A. Milne.

Nill's Winnie-the-Pooh takes place in A.A. Milne's new home where his son, Christopher Robin, has determined that he will be unhappy no matter what. Despondent over their move to London, Christopher Robin spends his time in a hidey-hole under the stairs while lamenting his misfortune of having to leave the countryside and all his friends. In an effort to coax him out of his shell, his father spins fanciful tales of his stuffed animals' adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Proving that there is nothing beyond their reach, the cast of Winnie-the-Pooh breathes life into this wonderful collection of characters. Puppet designer Rachel Burson, who has worked with The Jim Henson Creature Shop and Nickelodeon, has created a group of lovable furry friends who bring joy to everyone they encounter. Successfully leading the anthropomorphism is Jason Kuykendall doing double duty as A.A. Milne and his titular bear. It's no easy feat to give a stuffed puppet a personality, yet Kuykendall manages to make Winnie the huggable, charming, and slightly daft bear we all know and love. As his son and sidekick, Christopher Robin and Piglet, Anthony Person exhibits the boy's childlike petulance and curiosity while quickly switching characters to embrace Piglet's rational, yet often misguided, attempts at mitigating trouble. The show's composer, Marjorie Gast, does triple duty as the earnest neighbor girl who won't take no for an answer along with infusing Kanga and Roo with sweetly fluid dispositions. Rob Karma Robinson, seen last year in A Year with Frog and Toad, expertly navigates the gloomy world of Eeyore while deftly changing character to inhabit the resident sage that is Owl. Rounding out the bunch is the always-energetic master of improv, Amy Kelly. Her take on Rabbit is mischievous and bold, giving him a slightly naughty air.

Winnie-the-Pooh's timeless story will appeal to all ages, from kindergarteners to centenarians. Its uplifting and touching message will resonate with anyone who has felt lonely or experienced change. Riveting puppets, original music, and a little humor go a long way toward making this a show not to be missed. That willy nilly silly old bear still has a thing or two to teach us a century later, for "friendship always makes the best stories."

Winnie-the-Pooh plays at the B Street Theatre through May 6. Tickets can be found at BStreetTheatre.org, by calling (916) 443-5300, or by visiting the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers




