Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at Women's Theatre Collective

Women’s Theatre Collective is dedicated to bringing the voices of women to the community through partnerships and sincere storytelling. Its latest offering is focused on women’s fight for equality, this time through the lens of some of the first female veterans. In The Hello Girls, written by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, WTC brings to life the story of the brave women telephone operators who served the United States on the front lines during World War I.

Grace Banker (Ciara Spade) is a supervisor at the telephone company. She and her employees service an impressive number of calls per hour, but want more out of their career. They decide to answer the call to help the Army as operators overseas. The only caveat? They need to make it through an arduous application process. And speak French. For some, like native speaker Louise LeBreton (Anela Rei Tan), it’s no problem. Others, like Banker, are rusty. Once the team is assembled, they anxiously await their orders to report to Germany. Suzanne (Alyssa Seeley), Bertha (Carley Neill), and Helen (Isabella Dayton) join Grace and Louise to help keep the front lines running and crucial communication open. Not only are they brave and selfless, they have beautiful voices to carry this musical’s message of bravery and hope all the way from the trenches to the Ooley Theatre. They’re backed up by a strong male ensemble and Kevin Branson playing Lt. Joseph Riser, the head of their unit.

Director Jenny Connors brings this incredible story to life on stage at the Ooley and pays homage to a population that needs to be recognized. The actors bring evident passion for this project that shines through in their performances. It’s a fun way to learn about a little-known slice of history and to celebrate the courage of women who came before us in the quest for equality.

The Hello Girls plays at the Ooley Theatre through May 4th. Tickets and more information may be found at womenstheatrecollective.org.

Photo credit: courtesy of Women’s Theatre Collective

