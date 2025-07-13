Review: Something's Coming...WEST SIDE STORY at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Life can be bright in America! Well, according to Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the lyrics to accompany Leonard Bernstein’s soaring score in the classic favorite, West Side Story. He’s right, because Broadway at Music Circus has been putting out dazzling showstoppers this summer, and director Linda Goodrich’s take on Arthur Laurent’s timeless piece is luminous.

Most theatre-goers are familiar with West Side Story and its plot. A modernized take on Romeo and Juliet, it pits rival gangs against each other amidst a forbidden love affair. The Jets, a white street gang on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, compete for dominance of their territory against the Sharks, recent migrants from Puerto Rico. A former member of the Jets, Tony (Alex Benoit), meets Maria (Kanisha Marie Feliciano) at a dance and instantly falls in love. The only problem is that her brother, Bernardo (Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva) is the leader of the Sharks. When the two gangs decide to rumble, tragedy ensues, threatening Tony and Maria’s future.

Kyle Coffman’s choreography beautifully conveys the emotional complexity of this show and Bernstein’s music. From the fluidly balletic “Prologue,” to the jazzy feel of “Cool,” to the explosive rhythm of “America,” Coffman and his dancers get everything just right. Audiences will also love the familiar songs. Feliciano masters “I Feel Pretty” with her sweet tone and innocence. In their duet, “Tonight,” Feliciano and Benoit capture the magic of new love, while Benoit’s voice transcends the round to take the listener to a place that is full of possibilities. Themes of racism and immigration are present, making the 1950s setting relatable even now. A look into the pros and cons of America is a discussion that never goes out of vogue and, despite all of the obstacles, the Sharks still believe there is a place for them. There should be.

West Side Story plays at Broadway at Music Circus through July 17th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo: (L to R) Alex Benoit as Tony and Kanisha Marie Feliciano as Maria in the Broadway at Music Circus production of WEST SIDE STORY at the UC Davis Health Pavilion July 11-17th, 2025. Photo by Charr Crail.

