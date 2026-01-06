Capital Stage Accepting Script Submissions For 2026 Playwrights’ Revolution

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Capital Stage is now accepting submissions for its 2026 Playwrights’ Revolution new play festival. The program supports the development of full-length, unproduced plays through staged readings in Sacramento. Submissions are open to local, national, and international playwrights from January 6 to March 6, 2026.

PLAYWRIGHTS’ REVOLUTION seeks full-length, non-musical plays that have not received a full-scale professional production, though workshops, readings, or non-professional productions are acceptable. Only one submission per playwright is permitted per year. Preference will be given to works aligned with Capital Stage’s mission to create transformative, thought-provoking theatre experiences that challenge, inspire, and connect audiences.

Capital Stage’s selection process will take place in two rounds. In the first round, up to 350 ten-page excerpts will be reviewed. Selected playwrights will then be invited to submit full manuscripts. From this pool, Capital Stage will select four to six finalists whose plays will be presented as staged readings during the Playwrights’ Revolution series in July 2026.

Playwrights must apply through the online submission form at capstage.org/playwrights-revolution. Applications must be submitted as a single PDF file. The file name should include the author’s last name and the play title. The opening pages must list the title, character breakdown with descriptions, and a synopsis, followed by a ten-page sample of the play. The author’s name should not appear anywhere in the document, and full scripts should not be submitted unless requested.

Submissions will be accepted only between January 6 and March 6, 2026, or until the maximum of 350 submissions is reached. Local, national, and international playwrights are encouraged to apply.