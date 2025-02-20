Review: MARIE CURIE AND THE SISTERHOOD OF SCIENCE Premieres at B St. Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After decades in the business of children’s entertainment, the B St. Theatre continues to be at the forefront of thought-provoking, educational, and inspiring theatre for young minds. The first show of the year in their Family Series has already been seen by hundreds of students, and is being offered to the public for one more weekend. Marie Curie and the Sisterhood of Science, written by B St. Company Member Tara Sissom-Pittaro, is a fascinating look into one of the most important historical figures in science.

Director Lyndsay Burch guides this fun show with a cast of B St. favorites. Carley Gilbert is the youngest Curie, Eve, who didn’t get the science gene. Instead, she serves as the spunky co-narrator of this homage to her mother. Imani Mitchell is Irene Curie, the eldest daughter who follows in her parents’ footsteps of introducing cutting-edge discoveries and winning Nobel Prizes. Pierre, played by Rob Karma Robinson, is truly a man ahead of his time. He fights relentlessly for his wife to get the credit she deserves for her contributions to science. Elisabeth Nunziato is the ever-humble Marie, who could have chosen to patent her work and enjoy a life of comfort from the profits. Instead, she insists that science belongs to everyone. Truly, an odd and refreshing viewpoint in today’s world of for-profit healthcare.

The story begins before Eve is born, when Pierre and Marie are struggling to find lab space while conducting experiments in a shed next to their home. They are also fighting a battle against sexism. Despite Marie’s obvious genius, she is denied teaching positions and the opportunity to present her work because no one believes that a woman is capable of such academic success. As the story progresses, we learn about the real Marie Curie. From her remarkable discoveries to her unparalleled humanity, we get the unfiltered version from her daughters’ eyes. It’s a beautiful sight, indeed, and one that is so important for young women, especially, to see.

Marie Curie and the Sisterhood of Science plays at the B St. Theatre through February 23rd. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom-Pittaro

