Previews: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Davis Musical Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Davis Musical Theatre Company (DMTC), a beloved institution in the city, continues their season with a hilarious favorite, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. After the success of The Producers, Brooks decided to adapt another of his films to the stage. Young Frankenstein, which premiered on Broadway in 2007, continues the monstrous saga of Mary Shelley’s famous tale after Victor Frankenstein dies and leaves his estate to his grandson, Frederick. Frederick must leave his home and fiancée to go to Transylvania, where he meets a loyal hunchback, Igor, and buxom lab assistant, Inga. Igor convinces Frederick to pick up where his grandfather left off, and what ensues is madcap hilarity as the Monster is unleashed.

Leading this cast are some familiar faces at DMTC. J. Sing, who was last seen at DMTC in 42nd Street, stars as Frederick Frankenstein. Eduard Arakelyan reprises his role of Igor, Cassie Mosher plays Inga, and Rob Hayes is the Monster. Audiences will love the score, with songs such as “Roll in the Hay” and the well-known “Puttin’ On the Ritz.”

Young Frankenstein plays at DMTC from March 7-30, 2025, in the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center at 607 Pena Drive in Davis. More information and tickets may be found online at dmtc.org or by calling (530) 756-3682.

Photo credit: J. Sing

Comments